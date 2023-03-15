SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps toward establishing sustainable cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the Global Council on SDG11, today launched the SDG11 City Insights Report during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in Dubai.

The publication is a joint effort that provides current state analyses of successful sustainable cities models, the characteristics of future models of resilient cities, and a showcase of new streams of urban solutions.

Moreover, the report presents extensive expert opinions, a review of performance of cities against SDG11 indicators, and high-level recommendations.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, and Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director-General of Digital Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Council, attended the report launch ceremony.

The Minister said, “As the world becomes more urbanised, SDG11 is gaining a paramount importance and is sitting at the heart of the SDGs. In the UAE, we are successfully transitioning towards sustainable cities with a multipronged approach that includes using advanced technologies such as city digital twins for spatial planning, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve high city sustainability and liveability standards, promoting sustainable and smart mobility solutions, building resilient infrastructure, reducing energy and water consumption, and meeting our net-zero target by 2050.”

He added, “In line with Council’s mission of providing actionable insights, proposing policies, developing technological solutions, and mobilising resources to drive progress towards sustainable cities and communities, we are pleased to present the SDG11 City Insights Report.

It represents a UAE-led effort to showcase the true potential of disruptive technologies for cities that are at the heart of intrinsic global shifts, and hopefully, will be a driver of change for cities towards achieving SDG11 targets.”

Younus Al Nasser said, “The UAE's strategic contribution to the SDG11 City Insights Report is a testament to our commitment to leveraging our urban achievements for the benefit of cities in the region and globally. Our focus was to provide insights that can help urban and city leaders benchmark their progress towards delivering on SDG11 and transforming their cities sustainably.

“Our contribution to the report reflects the role model we play, not only in terms of economic growth and innovation but also in promoting sustainable urban development. We recognise that a sustainable future for our cities is critical for the well-being of our citisens, the environment, and the economy, and we remain committed to this goal. Through our efforts, we hope to inspire other cities to prioritise sustainable development and work towards building a better future for all."

The Global Council on SDG11 (sustainable cities and communities) is a UN alliance of experts overseen by the Ministry of Energy and Digital Dubai.

The Global Councils on Sustainable Development Goals were established during the sixth edition of the World Government Summit (WGS) to be a unique interdisciplinary network of decision makers from governments, international organisations, academia, charitable organisations, and the private sector coming together to chart the way forward towards an effective, robust implementation of the 17 SDGs at national and global levels.

