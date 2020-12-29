SDHR announces its training programmes for January 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR) will hold a series of its electronic training programmes for next January 2021, which target employees of the Sharjah government from all cities and regions of the Emirate in Sharjah, the Central Region and the Eastern Region, using microsoft Teams.

The programmes are held within the framework of SDHR's plans to provide opportunities for developing skills through e-learning, in an effort to create government competencies that keep pace with work developments and contribute to raising the efficiency of government employees.

SDHR announces its training programmes periodically on social media, with the aim of enabling employees to choose training courses that suit their job and personal needs in an electronic way that saves a lot of time and effort, in addition to the ease of choosing the appropriate programme that suits each employee.