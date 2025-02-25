SDHR announces official working hours during Ramadan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR) announced that official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan, for Sharjah government departments, authorities and institutions are from 09:00 until 14:30.

Departments, authorities and institutions that work on a shift system basis will determine the start and end of official working hours according to the system and work requirements.

On this occasion, SDHR extended its highest congratulations and blessings to the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic nation.