SDHR holds online judicial seizure provisions programme

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) The Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR) has held an online session, entitled "Judicial Seizure Provisions", which has been offered since 2012, in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice.

The programme seeks to assist inspection personnel working within various agencies in the government of Sharjah.

SDHR recently held the programme online, with attendance by 64 inspectors from the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Al Madam Municipality, and Khorfakkan Municipality.

SDHR hosts training programmes that support the needs of government entities in their various specialisations and fields of work, as well as designs programmes that serve its goals and enrich its human components with expertise, information and innovation.

SDHR believes in the importance of training, and its pivotal role in promoting all job fields and developing the governmental work system in the Emirate of Sharjah, along with harnessing all potentials to expand the culture of self-development and continuous learning.