UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDHR Holds Online Judicial Seizure Provisions Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

SDHR holds online judicial seizure provisions programme

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) The Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR) has held an online session, entitled "Judicial Seizure Provisions", which has been offered since 2012, in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice.

The programme seeks to assist inspection personnel working within various agencies in the government of Sharjah.

SDHR recently held the programme online, with attendance by 64 inspectors from the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Al Madam Municipality, and Khorfakkan Municipality.

SDHR hosts training programmes that support the needs of government entities in their various specialisations and fields of work, as well as designs programmes that serve its goals and enrich its human components with expertise, information and innovation.

SDHR believes in the importance of training, and its pivotal role in promoting all job fields and developing the governmental work system in the Emirate of Sharjah, along with harnessing all potentials to expand the culture of self-development and continuous learning.

Related Topics

Sharjah Job All From Government

Recent Stories

ADGM Completes 2020 with notable achievements, gro ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Customs gets GInI Innovation Lab Accreditati ..

2 hours ago

DHA signs MoU with Gulf Medical University

2 hours ago

First ship unloads at new Khalifa Port’s South Q ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 28,284 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.