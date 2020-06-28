SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt. employees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, SDHR, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHaP, represented by the Sharjah Medical Zone, announced the launch of the second phase of early detection tests for COVID-19 among employees of the Sharjah government.

The second phase begins tomorrow, Monday, continuing until Thursday, after the completion of the first phase, which tested staff at all departments, bodies and institutions. Those tested included employees who recently returned to their workplaces.

The number of COVID-19 tests reached more than 9,000, in which the second phase aims to complete tests for those staff members who will begin work in the coming period.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, SDHR, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude for the wise guidance of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Mem