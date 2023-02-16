SDHR organises exhibition to support productive families

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 11:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) The Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR) organised an exhibition for productive families in the department’s building in Al Dafin, in cooperation with the Sharjah Social Services Department.

The exhibition, in which 10 productive families participated, stems from SDHR’s keenness to enhance community partnership.

The event highlights the success of projects for productive families and supports government and developmental aspirations, to enhance community and institutional partnership for the advancement of Emirati families, and to encourage various groups to contribute positively and influentially and activate their role in achieving their economic stability by finding alternative sources of income, and empowering low-income families.

The exhibition included a wide range of distinctive home-made goods, such as incense, perfumes, creams, and spices, hand-decorated utensils, clothes, food, and publications, all of which are Emirati-made items.

The exhibition reflects the role of SDHR and its continuous partnership with the Sharjah Social Services Department in supporting these families and empowering them economically, socially and developmentally.

