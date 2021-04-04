UrduPoint.com
SDHR Signs 'Family Cohesion' Document

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 07:45 PM

SDHR signs 'Family Cohesion' document

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR) signed the "Family Cohesion" document launched by the Department of Family Development Centres in Sharjah as part of its campaign "The Homeland is a Family".

This comes in order to achieve the directive of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, with the aim of affirming that the family is the nucleus of building society and the basis for keeping it safe and stable.

The document was signed at the main headquarters of SDHR in Al Layyah by Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR).

Chairman of SDHR affirmed the unlimited support provided by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the wife of His Highness., H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, towards the family.

He added that the Emirate of Sharjah is a unique model to be emulated in supporting the family by providing a decent life for its people and consolidating the values of family cohesion and stability.

