SDIA Inaugurates Two Mosques In Khorfakkan

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) Sharjah Directorate of Islamic Affairs, SDIA, on Monday, inaugurated the Umm Al-Fadl Mosque and Abu Al-Aas Bin Al-Rabie Mosque at Al Harai area in Khor Fakkan, with a total number of approximately 500 worshipers.

This is part of the SDIA's continuous efforts to translate the visions of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to build mosques that provide all means of a decent life, including places of worship, for the people of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Umm al-Fadl Mosque is built according to the Islamic architectural style, with a circular dome above it and a minaret with a height of 18.

5 metres. The mosque also encompasses service facilities and can accommodate 250 worshippers, of which 50 are women.

As for the Abu Al-Aas Bin Al-Rabeeh Mosque, it can accommodate 250 worshippers, of which 50 are women. The mosque is built in the Islamic architectural style, topped by a circular dome and a minaret with a height of 18.5 metres.

The opening of the two mosques is a result of the SDIA’s keenness to keep pace with the development plan of the emirate, the progress Harai area is witnessing in terms of the population increase and remarkable urban development, and to facilitate the people of the area and enable them to perform prayers with ease.

