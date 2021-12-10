SDME jury praise innovative, world-class house designs by participating teams

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2021) The jury at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s second Solar Decathlon middle East (SDME) for university students to design solar-powered homes, praised the exceptional efforts and world-class innovative designs submitted by the students.

The jury said that the competition this year, has attracted outstanding models for smart and sustainable homes that achieve a high level of efficiency and economic value.

DEWA organised the SDME under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, as part of a partnership between DEWA, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), and the US Department of Energy.

SDME encourages the participating teams to design, build, and operate sustainable models of cost-effective and energy efficient solar-powered homes, with a focus on protecting the environment, taking into consideration the climate of the region.

The participating teams competed in 10 contests: architecture; engineering and building; energy management; energy efficiency; comfort conditions; house functioning; sustainable transport; sustainability; communications, and innovation.