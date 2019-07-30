UrduPoint.com
SDPW Commences Second Phase Of Al Rahmaniyah Gardens

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:15 PM

SDPW commences second phase of Al Rahmaniyah gardens

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) In pursuance of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to meet the needs of the Sharjah's residents and to take care of the green spaces and gardens, the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works,SDPW, commenced the second phase of the Koshisha and Shaghrafa projects in Al Rahmaniyah area, at a cost of AED24 million.

The project includes the establishment of cultural, sports and social forums with all needed facilities.

In this context, Eng. Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SDPW, pointed out that these gardens come within the framework of SDPW’s development plan to meet the needs of municipal councils, increase the green area, achieve sustainable and comprehensive development and provide recreational areas and parks in all regions of the emirate.

He added that SDPW aims to achieve this through specific and clear objectives and prepare plans to provide quality services and achieve balance between green areas and infrastructure, in line with the population density.

Al Suwaidi went on to say that all new and modernised landscaping designs, services and facilities are at the highest international levels that go alongside with Sharjah's reputation as a friendly city for babies, adolescents, elderly and people with physical disability.

Al Suwaidi confirmed that sustainability criteria are taken into account in the landscaping and rationalisation of water and energy consumption, which reduce pressure and costs. These projects, he continued, are implemented in coordination with other relevant authorities and in coordination with the Sharjah Urban Planning Council.

