SDPW completes 4 markets in the Central Region at AED17 mn

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) The Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, SDPW, has completed a Friday Market, livestock market, and fish market in Batayeh, and a feed market in Al Madam at a cost of AED17 million, in implementation of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide all people’s necessities, and availing trade and investment services to promote the civil society.

Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SDPW, confirmed that the markets are embedded in the Directorate’s development plan and in response to the needs of municipal councils.

Al Suwaidi explained that the Friday Market is of a great importance to the region’s economy, providing investment opportunities for residents.

He added that the location and design were carefully selected to match such goals, whereas the market includes shops meeting people’s requirements.

Al Suwaidi confirmed that all residents and visitors coming from all emirates can visit the market, due to its important location intersecting with all emirates. He added that such projects are an investment opportunity for the private sector developers working in construction, operation and investment, and will contribute to developing the targeted neighbourhoods and residential areas, and to giving the private sector a distinct opportunity to achieve sustainable returns.