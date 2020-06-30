UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDPW Completes The Building Of Al Suyoh And Al Hamriyah Councils

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 03:45 PM

SDPW completes the building of Al Suyoh and Al Hamriyah councils

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, SDPW, has announced the completion of construction works for Al Hamriyah Suburb Council building and another in Al Suyoh, at a cost of AED12 million.

SDPW Chairman Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi said that the two councils were established in a local and modern urban style, and that the distribution of its facilities was in a manner that meets many needs, adding that the project of establishing Al Hamriyah Suburb Council and another in Al Suyoh will contribute greatly to organising many of the Services.

He explained that Al Hamriyah Suburb Council and Al Suyoh Suburb Council will serve the people of the two regions, and each extends over an area of 3,600 square meters.

Al Suwaidi explained these councils aim to enhance social bonds between the people, through forums and events that bring them together in the councils, in addition to monitoring their needs and discussing their ideas and proposals in various fields and raising them to decision-making bodies.

Related Topics

Sharjah (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Supreme Legislation Committee launches legislative ..

1 minute ago

OPPO Takes Lead in Unveiling Innovative Technologi ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah International Book Fair 2020 exhibition sp ..

16 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Armed At ..

21 minutes ago

ISRA hospital arranges antibody testing facility a ..

39 minutes ago

90% supplementary grants linked to COVID-19: Hamma ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.