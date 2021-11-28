UrduPoint.com

SDSC Approves AED51.596 Million To Settle Citizens' Debts

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) The Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee (SDSC) approved an amount of 51 million and 596 thousand Dirhams, to settle 131 cases of citizens' debts, being presented to the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee. This step comes in implementation of the directives of H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at providing a stable and decent life for the citizens.

Commenting on this, Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court and Head of the Committee, confirmed that the committee has approved, within the 21st batch, the payment of the debts of people from various categories, amounting to AED 51.596 million.

Al Sheikh added that so far, 1,707 citizens have benefited from the Committee's debt repayment process, with a total of AED838,382,153 in debts being processed and settled.

