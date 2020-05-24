UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDTPS Inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 08:45 PM

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Engineer Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Adviser to the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, inaugurated the Khorfakkan Monument, designed to be a traditional Arabian Incense Burner Statue, to be a symbol of "Mabkhara" and built at the entrance to the historic city to welcome guests from all the emirates and tourists from around the world on Sunday morning.

Dr. Rashid Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council, and Engineer Fawzia Rashid Al Qadhi, Director of the Khorfakkan Municipality, also attended the inauguration.

Al Muhairi stressed that this new monument is a grant of the Ruler of Sharjah, emphasising that it is in line with the Sharjah Ruler’s directives to bring to light the city’s historic heritage.

He added that Khorfakkan is one of the most famous tourism, heritage and historical destinations in Sharjah.

Al Muhairi pointed out that the implementation of the project is in line with the development plans adopted in the Eastern and Central regions, underscoring the significant importance of various heritage and tourism projects that the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated in Khorfakkan.

Concluding his statement, Al Muhairi highlighted the interest of the Ruler of Sharjah to implement various heritage and tourism projects, especially in the eastern region and the city of Khorfakkan, in cooperation with all the competent authorities.

Related Topics

World Sharjah Rashid Sunday All From

Recent Stories

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

3 hours ago

GWU presents Eid al-Fitr clothes to participants o ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Mother of the Nation’ provides breakfast t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.