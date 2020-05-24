SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Engineer Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Adviser to the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, inaugurated the Khorfakkan Monument, designed to be a traditional Arabian Incense Burner Statue, to be a symbol of "Mabkhara" and built at the entrance to the historic city to welcome guests from all the emirates and tourists from around the world on Sunday morning.

Dr. Rashid Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council, and Engineer Fawzia Rashid Al Qadhi, Director of the Khorfakkan Municipality, also attended the inauguration.

Al Muhairi stressed that this new monument is a grant of the Ruler of Sharjah, emphasising that it is in line with the Sharjah Ruler’s directives to bring to light the city’s historic heritage.

He added that Khorfakkan is one of the most famous tourism, heritage and historical destinations in Sharjah.

Al Muhairi pointed out that the implementation of the project is in line with the development plans adopted in the Eastern and Central regions, underscoring the significant importance of various heritage and tourism projects that the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated in Khorfakkan.

Concluding his statement, Al Muhairi highlighted the interest of the Ruler of Sharjah to implement various heritage and tourism projects, especially in the eastern region and the city of Khorfakkan, in cooperation with all the competent authorities.