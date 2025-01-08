Open Menu

Seaplane Crashes Off Australian Tourist Island, Killing 3

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Seaplane crashes off Australian tourist island, killing 3

MELBOURNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) A seaplane crashed during take-off from an Australian tourist island, killing three people and injuring three others.

Only one of the seven people aboard the Cessna 208 Caravan was rescued without injury after the crash Tuesday afternoon on Rottnest Island, police said.

The plane was returning to its base in Perth, the Western Australia state capital 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Rottnest Island, which is also known by its Indigenous name Wadjemup.

Western Australian Police Commissioner Col Blanch said no survivor sustained life-threatening injuries. The three injured people were flown to a Perth hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police Australia Perth From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception fo ..

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..

1 hour ago
 Extension period for October, November contributio ..

Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA

1 hour ago
 Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Bal ..

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Fest ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Na ..

ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit

3 hours ago
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to fina ..

ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January

3 hours ago
 Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East