Seaplane Crashes Off Australian Tourist Island, Killing 3
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MELBOURNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) A seaplane crashed during take-off from an Australian tourist island, killing three people and injuring three others.
Only one of the seven people aboard the Cessna 208 Caravan was rescued without injury after the crash Tuesday afternoon on Rottnest Island, police said.
The plane was returning to its base in Perth, the Western Australia state capital 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Rottnest Island, which is also known by its Indigenous name Wadjemup.
Western Australian Police Commissioner Col Blanch said no survivor sustained life-threatening injuries. The three injured people were flown to a Perth hospital.
