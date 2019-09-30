UrduPoint.com
Seatrade Events To Be Integral Part Of UAE Maritime Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) Several seatrade events will form an integral part of the UAE Maritime Week 2020, which will be held from 6th-10th December next year at the new Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Co-located at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the exhibition centre will host Seatrade Maritime middle East; Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa; Seatrade Shiptech Middle East, and TOC Middle East being flagship events during the week.

The dates were announced during the Dubai Maritime Agenda, hosted by the Dubai Maritime City Authority.

Shaun Vorster, Vice-President, Business Integration and Activations, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Andrew Williams, President, Maritime, Informa Markets, shook hands on the agreement during the Seatrade Offshore Marine & Workboats Middle East, which took place recently in Dubai.

Vorster said, "We are delighted to be hosting the UAE Maritime Week and Seatrade Maritime Middle East at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, the new landmark venue co-located with the Expo 2020. Consistent with our theme of ‘Connecting minds, creating the future’, and our focus on opportunity, mobility and sustainability, Seatrade will showcase and celebrate a safe and sustainable maritime sector for the future.

It will share the latest emerging technologies, products and ideas, thus forging strengthened business relationships."

Expo 2020 will be the world’s greatest show of human brilliance and achievement with 192 countries participating, each with its own pavilion filled to the brim with innovative content and immersive experiences.

"The Expo 2020 will celebrate the best the world has to offer from technology and innovation to gastronomy and culture. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to be part of a spectacular event, the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region," Vorster added.

Andrew Williams said, "Seatrade events have been aligned with the UAE Maritime Week for several years now and we are delighted to continue to support the UAE Maritime Week at the phenomenal Expo 2020 location."

The Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, will take place on 6th December 2020; the Seatrade Maritime Middle East will be held from 7th to 9th December, co-located with the TOC Middle East. Seatrade Shiptech Middle East will also be part of the week.

