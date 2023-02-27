Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces strategic agenda

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 27th February, 2023 (WAM) – The flagship event of the UAE Maritime Week, Seatrade Maritime Logistics middle East, is set to take place on 16-18 May, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. As the leading maritime and logistics event in the region, the three-day exhibition and conference will address the most pressing concerns existing in the maritime and logistics industries.

The event will bring together renowned maritime professionals from across the MENA region to engage in comprehensive dialogue aimed at offering realistic and practical solutions to pressing concerns such as supply chain disruptions. The event is also known for offering unmatched networking opportunities, in addition to serving as a think tank and knowledge hub for the maritime and logistics sectors.

So far, the event's organisers have announced the agenda for four key segments, namely, "Seatrade Maritime business Excellence Forum", "Seatrade Maritime Logistics Excellence Forum", “Seatrade Maritime ShipTech Forum” and "Seatrade Maritime Offshore Marine & Workboats Forum".

Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East offers an exceptional opportunity for us to closely interact with industry players, understand their concerns, and act accordingly. Over the years, the discussions that have taken place during the event, and the challenges put under the spotlight, have enabled us to improve our strategies and plans, keeping us ahead of the curve.”

The "Seatrade Maritime Business Excellence Forum" will feature two panel discussions focused on strategies needed to lead the sustainable growth of the regional upstream market, and significant steps required to build the agility, adaptability, and stability of the regional downstream market.

Meanwhile, the "Seatrade Maritime Logistics Excellence Forum" will bring the future of the regional and global supply chain under the spotlight, impact of inflation on the industry, and the need to use modern solutions such as AI and big data in enhancing the efficiency and performance of the maritime and logistics sectors.

The "Seatrade Maritime Offshore Marine & Workboats Forum" will explore offshore marine projects in the region, flow of foreign investment, and the marine support vessel market. The forum will also feature sessions such as “Gearing Towards Zero-Carbon Shipping”, which will explore ways to decarbonise maritime operations, and the role of alternate fuels in this process.

The Seatrade Maritime ShipTech Forum, chaired by Mohammed Al Ali, Senior Vice President, Offshore Logistics, ADNOC L&S, will explore alternative fuels and carbon price; maximising optimal fuel consumption through practical methods; wind propulsion; battery power; and the future uses of AI & machine learning for predictive maintenance.

Chris Morley, Group Director, Seatrade Maritime, said, “The maritime and logistics sectors have been under the spotlight ever since the outbreak of the pandemic and the resulting supply chain disruptions. In order to address all these factors, we have prepared a strategic agenda that touches upon all these topics and many more. By addressing various diverse concerns, we will be able to further our progress in driving the industry’s growth towards a better future, and contribute to the overall economic and social development of the region.”