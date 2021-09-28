Seatrade Maritime Middle East opens registration for in-person event

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Seatrade Maritime middle East (SMME) has opened registration, marking the first step in the countdown to the landmark week of maritime-led events and activities. The in-person exhibition and conference will be held at Dubai Exhibition Centre from 13th-15th December 2021, as part of Expo 2020 Dubai.

This year, the UAE Maritime Week is supported by Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) as the strategic partner for the event.

The exhibition will be held during the UAE Maritime Week - under the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. It will provide participants with opportunities to meet thought-leaders, build lasting partnerships and exchange ideas that will contribute to reinforcing the region’s position as a prominent industry hub.

Owing to the value it adds to the maritime industry, SMME is one of the most awaited events that has been vital in aiding the growth of the sector valued at over AED90 billion annually.

The event agenda for the 2021 edition features an impressive line-up of speakers who will tackle key topics including the status of the maritime industry in the Middle East, market overview, regulatory challenges, developments in ports and terminals, digitalisation, crew practices and the impact of Sulphur 2020, to name a few.

Chris Morley, Group Director – Maritime Events, Informa Markets Maritime, said, "Over the last one year, the industry has witnessed rapid developments.

Despite the market challenges, nations like the UAE have showcased their prowess retaining their leading position in many competitive indexes. The country ranks 5th globally as a key competitive maritime hub. Our goal is to continue supporting the country’s growth by providing a platform like SMME, for the industry to converge. Through the event, we are also hoping to enhance the UAE's candidacy for IMO's Executive Council category 'B' membership."

Emma Howell, Director of Digital and Content, Seatrade Maritime, Informa Markets Maritime, commented, "Through various endeavours, we hope to facilitate engagement between governments in the region, policymakers, business leaders, disruptors and innovators. Through these conversations, collaborations and connections, the event will indeed help the industry to address challenges and utilise opportunities that arise in the future.

"Over the three-days, we will witness several thousand attendees and more than 100 world-class suppliers and service providers, giving the industry access to boundless networking opportunities. The 2021 edition will be extra special since the event is being held under the umbrella of the UAE Maritime Week," she added.