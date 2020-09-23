Seatrade Maritime Middle East to kick-off virtually on December 14

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) Seatrade Maritime middle East will kick-off virtually from 14th to 16th December, 2020 and will bring together maritime buyers, industry suppliers, solution-providers and equipment manufacturers from around the world.

With a special focus on technology, the platform will be a great opportunity for maritime professionals to generate business leads, elevate their profile and gain access to insights from business leaders in the field.

Over the years, Seatrade Maritime Middle East has proven to be the epicentre of several maritime activities, uniting the maritime industry. It acts as a hub that connects proactive maritime suppliers from every industry with influential stakeholders and shipowners. Stakeholders can identify exciting business opportunities, find solutions to overcome business challenges, shaping the landscape of the Middle East region that is constantly evolving as a world-class maritime hub.

The Federal Transportation Authority for Land and Maritime has been one of the strategic government supporters to Seatrade Maritime Middle East.

Commenting on that, Ahmed Sharif Al Khouri, Director-General of the Federal Transportation Authority for Land and Maritime, said, "The UAE’s has always been committed to strengthening the position of the maritime industry. Even today, despite the global disruption that has impacted every sphere in life and businesses around the world, the leaders of the country are striving hard to maintain normalcy through several directives, to stabilise the market and make it resilient. We are looking forward to witnessing how the virtual edition of the tradeshow empowers the country and the maritime sector."

Chris Morley, Event Director, Seatrade Maritime said, "Despite the pandemic, industry professionals were keen on networking and collaborating, so going digital was the ideal solution since seems to be the preferred choice now.

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual will echo the core values of the physical edition of the event."

Attendees will have access to well-curated content including webinars, engaging videos and exclusive podcasts featuring industry thought leaders. An intuitive business environment will help exhibitors have a seamless experience, transcending geographical boundaries with access to a network of over 60,000 proactive industry professionals.

In 2019, the event featured speakers from prestigious organisations including ADNOC, the International Maritime Organisation, DP World - Maritime Services Division and Lloyd’s Register. The 2020 edition will focus on key themes including Road to Recovery, Clean Shipping, Supply Chain Resilience, Crew Welfare and education and Shipping Technology. The Maritime Masterclasses will be one of the highlights of the event. The mentorship programme will feature a series of video and audio interviews by industry leaders and pioneers in the field.

Morley adds, "Technology will be one of the key themes running through the event. The event will also highlight the correlation between the environment and the shipping industry, and how the industry is adapting to the new IMO 2020 regulations to reduce sulphur oxide emissions from ships. Ways to enhance the country’s reputation as the region’s foremost maritime hub in line with the UAE’s Maritime Vision 2030 will also be discussed by leading experts."

The Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East Indian Subcontinent and Africa will be held virtually on 14th December. Industry professionals can network in person during the live edition of Seatrade Maritime Middle East, scheduled to take place in Q4 of 2021.