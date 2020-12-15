UrduPoint.com
Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 Concludes Day One With An Emphasis On Sustainability, Digitalisation And Innovation In Industry

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) Seatrade Maritime middle East Virtual 2020 (SMMEV), the region’s leading event in the shipping industry, commenced virtually yesterday.

The event that will wrap up on December 16, has a successful first day with insightful discussions and significant support from key leaders in the industry from the Middle East and around the globe. This platform united professionals from the industry, shedding light on pertinent topics including recovery strategies to tackle the COVID-19 and the market outlook of the energy business.

The event was opened with a video address by Kitack Lim, Secretary-General, IMO who spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the maritime sector and seafarers.

He said, "The world depends on maritime trade and this has been in evidence as shipping has continued to deliver vital goods, food and medical supplies throughout the pandemic. Sadly, we have also seen how seafarers have become collateral victims, hundreds of thousands of seafarers are stranded onboard or desperate to get to ships or home. We are working in close collaboration and cooperation with the UN agencies, with industry stakeholders and the governments to try to resolve this crisis."

Lim added, "I’m certain we will have an opportunity to build back a better more efficient and greener [industry]. To achieve this IMO’s comprehensive network of regulation covering all aspects of shipping has never been so relevant. The pandemic has illustrated the need for greater efficiency, shipping sustainability beyond the pandemic will depend on its ability to embrace digitalisation and new and smart technologies."

He also stressed on the importance of international cooperation, targeted holistic intervention and investment today for a more sustainable tomorrow, while weighing on the fact that it is imperative for the industry to work together to enable a sustainable post-pandemic recovery and a sustainable future.

Lim’s opening address was followed by a keynote by Abdulla bin Damithan, Chief Commercial Officer of DP World, UAE Region, post which the first session of the event titled The Road to Recovery was held.

Commenting on the repercussions of the pandemic, Damithan said, "We have all taken a huge hit. It is a huge challenge but at the same time, it is also a chance for a new beginning. The UAE has already embarked on this [recovery] path. Our sustained investments in technology have been the major contributor for DP World to remain resilient throughout this pandemic. We are still trying to constantly reinvent and adapt to changes."

Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the UAE Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure who was a part of the panel discussed the significance of public-private partnerships to continue attracting new investments into UAE. She said, "My big belief is on innovation and the uptake of new technologies. At UAE, we are encouraging our partners to look into new technologies and adopting new systems. The maritime sector is not one where you can adopt something new just within your waters; it needs international adoption due to the international nature of the business."

The second session of the day "How should the offshore and maritime industries prepare for the global energy transition?" highlighted the energy supply chain, particularly in the offshore sector.

Panellists discussed the market outlook from 2025 and beyond. They also spoke about how the energy transition affects the demand for offshore support vessels, reduced operational emissions and more.

The event came to a close on a high note with the announcement of the winners of the 17th Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent & Africa 2020.

The prestigious awards honoured the work of individuals and organisations that made a mark this year despite the global pandemic.

The exhibition and networking opportunities continue until December 16. The in-person event of Seatrade Maritime Middle East is expected to take place in 2021 at the Expo 2020 site.

The hybrid event will allow for virtual interactions, allowing global businesses to work in the Middle East.

