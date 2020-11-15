UrduPoint.com
Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual To Meet In December

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual to meet in December

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) Seatrade Maritime middle East Virtual 2020, SMMEV, is set to take place virtually from 14th to 16th December 2020, while its live gathering is scheduled for late 2021.

The international event, directed at supporting the maritime industry in the Middle East, has earned a reputation in the region as a platform that offers opportunities for all sectors of the maritime industry.

This year, Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual will act as a hub where industry professionals will meet to discuss the recovery and development of the industry in the post-COVID-19 era, as well as look at important industry topics.

Taking into account the significance of the event in the industry, the decision to host the event virtually is a move much appreciated by industry professionals who rely on this platform for valuable insights.

At a time when the industry is in dire need of support to chart out a roadmap to generate business, in light of the continuing epidemic, the support that Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual is offering is noteworthy. This emphasises their leading position in the maritime events segment. For years, Seatrade Maritime Middle East has been recognised as a comprehensive event that unites key members of the sector.

Regarding Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual, Hessa Ahmed Al Malek, Executive Director of the Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime, said, "There is no doubt that the global COVID-19 crisis represents the most severe of its kind in more than a century. Countries and businesses around the world are struggling to find ways to tackle it. However, even during this challenging time the maritime and shipping industry has played an integral role in helping the world cope with this crisis by securing vital supplies of food and other essentials. This also prompted the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation to demand that seafarers and other marine personnel should be considered as key workers, as they are helping the world get through a difficult phase."

SMMEV 2020 will be a game-changer in the maritime events sector. Its prominent features, such as the ability to interact with speakers and experts in real-time, have virtual meetings and even offer virtual displays for exhibitors, will make for a unique experience, empowered with the latest technology tools for all partners and attendees.

