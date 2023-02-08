Seatrade Maritime partners with Emirates Shipping Association, YoungShip UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) Seatrade Maritime held a networking reception at Sofitel Jumeirah Beach, ahead of the 2023 Seatrade Maritime Logistics middle East, the flagship event of the UAE Maritime Week.

Attended by over 150 industry players, the networking reception brought together some leading maritime and logistics professionals, thought leaders, and decision-makers, on a common platform to foster connections, spark insightful discussions, share knowledge, and collaborate on new initiatives to drive the progress of the industry.

In addition to networking, the reception provided attendees with an ideal opportunity to interact and share vital information on how the maritime and logistics sectors have grown over the years to play a pivotal role in driving regional and global economic growth.

During the reception, Informa Markets signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The first agreement was signed between Informa Markets and Emirates Shipping Association, which will see the former provide the latter with the status of “Strategic Supporting Organisation” for Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East.

The partnership between the two parties demonstrates their commitment to promoting the growth and development of the maritime industry in the region, and provide a platform for its stakeholders to network, exchange ideas, and engage with industry leaders.

Huma Qureshi, General Manager of Emirates Shipping Association, said, "We are thrilled to enter this partnership with Informa Markets. As a Strategic Supporter of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, the MoU will provide access to exclusive benefits, including top-notch marketing, exposure, and unparalleled networking opportunities, enabling us to educate and create awareness on issues relevant to the maritime cluster. As the world continues to recover from back-to-back crises, industries are returning to normalcy and increasing their reliance on seaborne trade, leading to exciting times for the region’s maritime sector. We look forward to capitalising on the opportunities this will bring, and working together to drive the growth of the industry, while also catering to the interests of our members, since the association leads to being the unified maritime voice across the different stakeholders in the UAE.

”

The second MoU was signed between Informa Markets and YoungShip UAE to promote the 20 Under 40 initiative, and highlight the opportunities provided by YoungShip UAE to aspiring maritime professionals in the region. As a result of the partnership, YoungShip UAE will be recognised as the “Supporting Organisation” for Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, in addition to both parties combining their forces to encourage the next generation of maritime leaders to take part in the industry, contribute to its security, sustainability, and growth.

Rami Al Breiki, Chairman of YoungShip UAE, commented, "We are looking forward to the support of Informa Markets to enhance the progress of the industry by recognising skilled and qualified maritime professionals. The 20 Under 40 initiative is a significant step towards achieving this goal, and we find it very important for us to support such efforts. By highlighting the achievements and experiences of young industry professionals, we will be able to educate the youth about the lucrative and fulfilling opportunities that lie in the sector for successful careers, and attract a higher volume of applicants willing to contribute to the industry’s growth.”

Speaking on the significance of the reception and the two signings, Chris Morley, Group Director, Seatrade Maritime, stated, “The networking reception was a step forward in our aim to organise an impactful event, favourable to industry growth and expansion. Through this reception, we were able to provide industry stakeholders with a valuable opportunity to come together and strengthen their relations with one another. Therefore, we can say with conviction that we were able to achieve what we aimed for through this reception, and are looking forward to a successful event with an ocean of attendees.”

“We are also proud to announce our partnerships with Emirates Shipping Association and YoungShip UAE. Both these organisations have spent several years in the UAE, consistently contributing to the sustenance and progress of the regional maritime sector. We believe that it is the right step forward to build on the individual capabilities of the two entities, and collectively catalyse the growth of the regional maritime sector,” Morley added.