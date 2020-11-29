Seatrade Middle East Virtual launches trail blazing initiatives to aid the expansion of maritime industry

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) Seatrade middle East Virtual, SMMEV, announced the launch of pioneering initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering the maritime sector, using a platform that will act as a hub, in which attendees can participate in sessions and discussions regarding new developments and opportunities in the maritime sector.

The initiatives at SMMEV include supporting and promoting small and medium-sized companies in the maritime sector, the creation of an innovation hub to boost business and empower young maritime cadres to work in maritime careers.

Regarding the platform, Hessa Ahmed Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates, said, "It is gratifying to see one of the largest industry events in the region adopting initiatives that are aimed at the development of the industry in the region. I am optimistic that, in the long run, these endeavours will provide added value to the sector."

Al Malek added, "The COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated that we need to improve our methods of working and think outside the box, and I believe that SMMEV has succeeded in promoting this approach through their innovative initiatives.

SMEs are the backbone of the UAE economy, contributing about 52 per cent of the country's non-oil gross domestic product. By offering support to SMEs, SMMEV is promoting the growth of not only the maritime industry, but the economy as a whole. This will help in a major way to attract investors and entrepreneurs to the country. Seatrade has always encouraged excellence and innovative solutions. I am optimistic that their Innovation Hub will further enhance business in the country and the region. As for their efforts to empower aspiring maritime professionals, I must say that it is a commendable feat, as the youth are the driving force for the prosperity of any economy, and nurturing them is integral."

SMMEV provides a unique experience for maritime businesses. The event will allow attendees to attend virtual meetings and enhance networking opportunities, as compared to traditional events, where meetings and networking opportunities were limited because of overloaded schedules. The event will also provide virtual stands for exhibitors, offering a unique experience to engage with participants, utilizing the latest technology solutions.