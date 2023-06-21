SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sports season tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) The UAE Pro League (UAEPL) is holding a draw ceremony tomorrow for the 2023-2024 new sports season, for the ADNOC Pro League and ADIB Cup at SeaWorld Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The event, which will be attended by representatives of UAE professional clubs, is scheduled to take place at 14:00 on Thursday, 22nd June, 2023.

SeaWorld is the first marine entertainment city in the middle East, and the latest entertainment destination in the country, which will play an important role in spreading awareness of environmental issues and protecting marine life in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the region in general.

The UAE Pro League held a workshop in late May with the representative of professional clubs and it was agreed on all aspects of the new season's competitions, and everything related to the Calendar's perceptions.

