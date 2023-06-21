UrduPoint.com

SeaWorld To Host UAEPL Draw Ceremony For New Sports Season Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sports season tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) The UAE Pro League (UAEPL) is holding a draw ceremony tomorrow for the 2023-2024 new sports season, for the ADNOC Pro League and ADIB Cup at SeaWorld Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The event, which will be attended by representatives of UAE professional clubs, is scheduled to take place at 14:00 on Thursday, 22nd June, 2023.

SeaWorld is the first marine entertainment city in the middle East, and the latest entertainment destination in the country, which will play an important role in spreading awareness of environmental issues and protecting marine life in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the region in general.

The UAE Pro League held a workshop in late May with the representative of professional clubs and it was agreed on all aspects of the new season's competitions, and everything related to the Calendar's perceptions.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Middle East May June Event All

Recent Stories

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharja ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s advisor

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s Director ..

1 hour ago
 AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation ..

AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation and drive digital transformati ..

2 hours ago
 Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missi ..

Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missing Titanic sub

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of ..

Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.