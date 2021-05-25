SEC adopts cooperation agreement between SDHR, ADRPBF

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), in a meeting on Tuesday, at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, approved the cooperation agreement to be concluded between the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR) and Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions and Benefits Fund (ADRPBF).

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and SEC Chairman, chaired the meeting, which was attended H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and SEC Deputy Chairman.

The agreement will enhance cooperation between the two institutions by establishing a more efficient partnership to achieve common strategic goals, and exchanging information and studies related to their work.

It will also ensure the prompt and efficient implementation of joint projects, and boost the efficiency of digital transformation efforts across services and operations.

The council also discussed proposals of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) related to its partnership with the service centres that aims to provide customers with different service delivery channels, including its digital platforms and service centres across the emirate.

Accordingly, the SEC directed to follow through with any plans that help deliver higher quality and easier access in terms of service provision.