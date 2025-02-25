SEC approves 1st batch of land grant beneficiaries for 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired, on Tuesday, the Council meeting held at H.H. the Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During its session, the Council extended its warmest congratulations and blessings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Their Highnesses members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, and Their Highnesses Sheikhs, and people of the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of the approaching holy month of Ramadan.

In implementation of the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at enhancing social stability and providing a decent living for the people of the emirate, the Council approved the first batch of beneficiaries of residential and investment land grants, numbering 2,000 beneficiaries, with 1,200 beneficiaries of residential land grants, and 800 beneficiaries of investment land grants, distributed across the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council reviewed a presentation on the housing study project for the Emirate of Sharjah until the year 2050, which aims to develop a comprehensive and sustainable housing plan for the emirate based on a comprehensive assessment of the housing sector, anticipating future needs, and developing integrated housing policies.

The importance of the study comes in its quest to provide a realistic model for population growth within the cities and regions of the emirate, preparing a roadmap for housing work efforts, and benefiting from modern and sustainable construction techniques.

The presentation included the timeline for preparing the study, and the main social, urban, and economic axes of the study, providing integrated outputs within the vision of the Government of Sharjah.