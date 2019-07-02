SEC approves AED197.6 million for housing support beneficiaries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, has approved the second batch of housing support beneficiaries for 2019.

The payment includes 274 beneficiaries across two categories - 96 grants and 178 loans - with the total valued at AED197.6 million.

The announcement came during a SEC meeting on Tuesday at the Ruler's office in Sharjah. The meeting was chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Directorate of Housing, presented the second batch of housing support beneficiaries for 2019, including statistics and their distribution according to the cities and regions of Sharjah. He noted that the new payment announcement follows a review process ensuring that the beneficiaries met with the subsidised housing entitlement conditions.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed various agenda topics, particularly those related to attaining the Emirate of Sharjah vision.

The Council also adopted a cooperation agreement between the Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey and the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, represented by the Follow-up Committee to implement the initiatives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The agreement aims to achieve institutional integration and raise the level of coordination between the Federal and local government agencies, thus contributing to the implementation of the initiatives of His Highness in the Emirate of Sharjah, serving the community and contributing to achieving sustainable and balanced development and providing the best services to the UAE people.

The SEC issued Resolution No. 17 of 2019 regarding adoption fees for Sharjah Healthcare City.