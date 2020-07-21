UrduPoint.com
SEC Approves Converting Some Villas Into Nurseries

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:45 PM

SEC approves converting some villas into nurseries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC, which approved the conversion of a group of residential-use villas to commercial or professional use, among other issues.

The Council reviewed several issues on its agenda concerning the achieving of the emirate vision.

The Council reviewed the semi-annual report of the Supreme Committee for Human Resources for 2020. Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, SHRD, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Human Resources, referred to the numbers of meetings held by the committee and the total of decisions and circulars, in addition to case studies, legal issues, and grievances to provide job stability to employees of the Sharjah government.

The Council approved the conversion of a group of residential-use villas to commercial or professional use, Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, stated that the transformation will include residential villas overlooking the university city road in the areas of (Al Tarfa, Al Darari and Al Shahba) in addition to some villas in the Al Rahmaniyah and Al Syouh in which nursery activities will be allowed.

Al Muhairi reviewed the procedures followed for the conversion in coordination with the Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, and the Districts and Villages Affairs Department to provide the residents with the best services and activities.

The Council issued Resolution No. (21) for the year 2020 to amend the Executive Council Resolution No. 36 of 2012 regarding the electronic connectivity system for mobile phone shops.

The meeting concluded after reviewing several Emiri decrees issued by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

