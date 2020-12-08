SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in online auction

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sharjah Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

The Council reviewed several issues on its agenda concerning various issues of the Emirate that would support the development work of the Sharjah government.

The legislative authorisation memorandum submitted by Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, about the conservation of biological diversity in the nature reserves of the Emirate of Sharjah was approved.

It also approved a draft sales contract in the online auction submitted by Directorate of Public Works to develop a mechanism for submitting bids electronically to attract a larger number of companies through which it contributes to improving bidding services and contracting with companies to organise the electronic auction process.

The Council reviewed the presentation made by the Department of Town Planning and Survey about updating the geographical maps data on electronic applications. The report included the department's efforts to form a working team specialising in monitoring all changes in all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

A report submitted by the Arab Parliament for the Child about the main achievements that the parliament has recorded since its inception was reviewed.

The report dealt with the most prominent objectives of the parliament, including strengthening the role of children towards their nation and Arab issues, preparing a leadership generation for the future, as well as providing children with the skills of dialogue.

The Council members praised the role of the parliament in supporting children and polishing their skills to participate in building their nation, in which it reaffirmed the initiative of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in establishing children’s centres, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and Sharjah Youth, through which their skills have been created.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the sixth session of the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative chapter of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, which will be held on 10th December, 2020, to discuss the policy of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

The Council also reviewed the recommendations submitted by the SCC regarding its discussion of the policy of Sharjah Documentation and Archive Authority through which it contributes to supporting the process of developing governmental work.