SEC approves ‘Esnad’ initiative submitted by SDH

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, chaired a remotely held meeting of the Council on Tuesday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, where it adopted the "Esnad" initiative.

The "Esnad" initiative, submitted by the Sharjah Department of Housing, SDH, was adopted keeping in mind the best initiatives and practices that support citizens and ensure their convenience, especially those who cannot benefit from the housing support decision.

Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the SDH, briefed the attendees on the significance of the initiative, stressing that it is in line with the department’s vision.

Sharjah Executive Council reviewed various other issues on its agenda concerning the affairs of the emirate. It also adopted several resolutions to achieve the vision of the emirate in providing the best services to citizens and residents in its cities and regions.

The Council approved the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed among the Higher Committee of Digital Transformation of Sharjah; the Ministry of Community Development, and Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Chairman of Sharjah's Department of Government Relations and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Digital Transformation explained that the MoU enhances cooperation between federal and local departments and institutions and supports joint efforts in the service of the community.

The Council approved the memorandum submitted by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority on the request of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to link the air quality monitoring station in the emirate with the national platform for air quality, within the framework of achieving the indicators of the national agenda for the UAE 2020 vision, related to air quality.

At the end of the meeting, the Council was briefed about the Emiri decrees and decisions issued by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.