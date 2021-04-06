SEC approves establishing 'Training Centre for Airport Sciences'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday, chaired the weekly meeting of SEC, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

The meeting, which was held at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, discussed a number of topics on its agenda within the continuous development plans adopted by the emirate in all sectors, with regard to the level of government services and the provision of a decent life for citizens and residents of Sharjah.

SEC approved a proposal to establish the Sharjah Vocational Training Centre for Airport Sciences, which will constitute an important addition in qualifying and training specialists in the airport sector. In addition, the centre will offer many training programmes according to the needs of airport workers.

SEC reviewed the report on the achievements of Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR) in employment, qualification and training during the first quarter of 2021. The report also included the number of registered job seekers during the first quarter, which amounted to 1249, who completed the electronic registration through SDHR's website.

SDHR also worked on receiving job applications from the 581 local and Federal government entities and the private sector, for which 4,608 male and female job seekers were nominated to conduct interviews, which are held through the visual communication technology.

This resulted in the selection of 576 candidates who were appointed according to their specialisations.

SDHR has also implemented 63 programmes via visual communication technology, of which 4427 job seekers have benefited. The programmes varied according to the qualification requirements including specialisation and self-development programmes and professional diplomas, in addition to foundational programmes.

SDHR also implemented 100 developmental training programmes for Sharjah government employees through visual communication technology, with 4,115 male and female employees enrolled, and the various programmes dealt with the most important developmental and specialisation aspects for all job levels that meet the needs of government entities and focuses on the development of employees.

SEC commended the efforts of SDHR in organising the process of registering and nominating job seekers in coordination with government entities and the private sector, along presenting a diverse number of training programmes.

SEC reviewed the report submitted by Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) on the project of economic activities through mobile cars. The report included the most prominent activities, the extent of their diversity and the level of their economic growth in the cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The report also included the most prominent challenges facing entrepreneurs of economic activities through mobile cars. SEC directed the adoption of a number of recommendations that would support them and provide them with a stimulating environment.