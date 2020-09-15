SEC approves list of housing grants beneficiaries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and SEC Deputy Chairman.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of Sharjah and provide services to its citizens and residents.

Following the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to amend the residential assistance - the grant category - whose monthly income is less than AED25,000, SEC approved the list of beneficiaries of converting the housing subsidy decision from a loan to a grant for the year 2020, after meeting the terms of housing support and it was distributed over the purposes of new construction, completion, addition and maintenance of housing in various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

During the meeting, SEC members thanked Sharjah Ruler for his wise directives in order to provide a decent life for Sharjah’s citizens and their families.

The council approved the addition of 3 sites for recreational fishing activity in the Emirate, in each of: Sharjah, Kalba and Al Hamriyah. The addition of the new sites comes in response to the remarkable demand for recreational fishing in the emirate and to regulate it in a way that does not conflict with other marine activities.

The council reviewed the annual report submitted by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority for the year 2019. The report included the most prominent roles that the Authority achieved to support the position of Sharjah as a family cultural tourist destination. In addition, the report briefed on a number of its goals in order to develop the tourism sector in Sharjah.

The report also summarised the number of visitors of hotel and facilities in the Emirate, which have witnessed great growth from previous years. As well as reviewed the SCTDA’s efforts in launching promotional campaigns in several countries.