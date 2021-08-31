UrduPoint.com

SEC Approves Maintenance, Development Project Of Khalid Lagoon’s Walkway

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:45 PM

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoon’s walkway

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the weekly meeting of SEC, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council approved a project for the maintenance and development of the walkway path on the Khalid Lagoon Corniche.

The meeting, which was held in the Ruler's Office, discussed a number of topics on its agenda to follow up on the most prominent developments in government work and plans to develop services in various government departments in the Emirate.

The Council approved the conclusion of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) with the specialised commercial companies to support the "Itimad" home license projects, aiming to provide support, qualification, training, development and marketing for home projects, in addition to other advantages that contribute to the development of their commercial activities and management systems in an effort to reach their products to larger segments and multiple platforms.

The Council has further adopted the MoU to be signed between the Department of Municipalities Affairs, Agriculture & livestock and the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Sharjah regarding the organisation of procedures and controls for installing fire detection systems in the residential homes and the mechanism for their implementation.

The MoU aims to implement preventive awareness programmes, which include field visits to works carried out in residential homes, and the electronic linkage between the systems of the two parties and the emirate's municipalities to simplify procedures and improve data accuracy.

The Council approved a project for the maintenance and development of the walkway path on Khalid Lake Corniche .

The project will provide a rubber walkway with a length of 2 km and a width of 3 metres, extending from the Al Qasba Canal to the Khalidiya Bridge, contributing in providing a unique opportunity for its goers to exercise and take a walk on the rubber walkway, which will be implemented according to high specifications.

Related Topics

Fire Agriculture Sharjah From Government

Recent Stories

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

33 minutes ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

30 minutes ago
 EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vacc ..

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan ..

Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan situation

30 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.