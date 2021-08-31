SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoon’s walkway

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the weekly meeting of SEC, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting, which was held in the Ruler's Office, discussed a number of topics on its agenda to follow up on the most prominent developments in government work and plans to develop services in various government departments in the Emirate.

The Council approved the conclusion of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) with the specialised commercial companies to support the "Itimad" home license projects, aiming to provide support, qualification, training, development and marketing for home projects, in addition to other advantages that contribute to the development of their commercial activities and management systems in an effort to reach their products to larger segments and multiple platforms.

The Council has further adopted the MoU to be signed between the Department of Municipalities Affairs, Agriculture & livestock and the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Sharjah regarding the organisation of procedures and controls for installing fire detection systems in the residential homes and the mechanism for their implementation.

The MoU aims to implement preventive awareness programmes, which include field visits to works carried out in residential homes, and the electronic linkage between the systems of the two parties and the emirate's municipalities to simplify procedures and improve data accuracy.

The Council approved a project for the maintenance and development of the walkway path on Khalid Lake Corniche .

The project will provide a rubber walkway with a length of 2 km and a width of 3 metres, extending from the Al Qasba Canal to the Khalidiya Bridge, contributing in providing a unique opportunity for its goers to exercise and take a walk on the rubber walkway, which will be implemented according to high specifications.