SEC approves MoU between Sharjah and Dubai aviation authorities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) During its weekly regular meeting on Tuesday, the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, approved a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to be signed between the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to enhance coordination, cooperation and the exchange of experiences in the field of civil aviation to contribute to the development of the air transport sector.

The council also reviewed issues concerning the various affairs of the emirate and issued several resolutions to achieve the vision of Sharjah to provide the best services to its citizens and residents.

The meeting was chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the SEC, at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The council issued Resolution No. 30 of 2019 on outdoor advertising in Sharjah, with the decision stipulating that the Municipality is the local authority competent to grant external advertising permits.

According to the decision, external advertisement is forbidden in the following places: 1. Places of worship.

4. Places that obscure any religious, historical, cultural or governmental buildings or public facilities.

5. Places that impede traffic or visibility on the road by placing the advertisement according to the requirements set by the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority.

The council approved a number of advisory and service contracts at the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority within the framework of achieving the directions and vision of the emirate and the mission of the authority to ensure a safe and risk-free society by raising awareness among members of the community on ways to prevent accidents and their impact on public safety.

The council also reviewed several important government issues related to providing the best services and a decent and dignified life for Sharjah's citizens.