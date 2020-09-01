SEC approves new organisational structure of Police Academy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would support the development work of the Sharjah government at all levels and sectors.

The Council reviewed the report submitted by the Rulers Office regarding the results of the governmental initiatives adopted by the Government of Sharjah during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, presented the report to the Council, highlighting its indicators of initiative implemented in various public and private entities in the emirate.

SEC approved amending the organisational structure of Sharjah Police Academy. In this regards, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, head of Organisational Structure Committee, noted that the amendment included establishing a number of organisational units and amending others, in line with the vision and mission of the academy.

The Council issued Decision No.27 of 2020 regarding the procurement and bidding regulations of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, SIAA. It also reviewed a number of issues concerning the achievement of the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision.