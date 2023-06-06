SEC approves promotion of 711 employees of SP, SPSA

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) SHARJAH, 6th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired, on Tuesday, the meeting of the SEC, which was held in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.

During its meeting, the SEC discussed a number of government issues and took the necessary decisions in line with the vision and strategy of the Emirate of Sharjah in advancing all sectors and providing a decent life for its community.

In implementation of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the SEC approved the list of those eligible for promotion to their next ranks from the Sharjah Police (SP) and the Sharjah Police Science academy (SPSA). The list comprises 711 individuals, of whom 205 are officers, and 506 from the category of non-commissioned officers and individuals, in addition to the promotion of 261 eligible for financial promotion.

The SEC discussed the report of the Data Management and Governance Programme on assessing the level of maturity of data management practices in the Emirate of Sharjah, which aims to explore and evaluate data management, policies and procedures, assessing the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders in government data management. In addition to reviewing the level of readiness to develop and improve data management processes, identifying technical tools and systems for improvement, and developing a roadmap for implementing a sustainable data management programme.

The SEC directed all government entities to work more and faster to reach the goals of the programme, achieve data governance according to the best standards, and maintain data security and privacy.

The SEC reviewed the annual report of the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD) for the year 2022, which highlights that the amount of financing for the past year amounted to AED3.817 million, for 9 pioneering projects., while the total funding since the establishment of the institution amounted to over AED36.850 million.