SEC Approves Renewal Of Franchise Agreements With Taxi Companies

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2023) SHARJAH, 12th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday, the SEC meeting.

The council discussed a number of topics on its agenda to monitor the performance of the emirate's government work sectors and make the necessary decisions to support growth and improve joint work among government agencies.

SEC approved the renewal of franchise agreements with a number of companies operating car taxis in the emirate, which enhances the quality of transportation services in Sharjah.

The Council approved a proposal to issue legal articles for the Emiri Decree on the establishment of the Sharjah Health Authority in order to keep pace with the development in the health sector in Sharjah.

Present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

