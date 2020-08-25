SEC approves resumption of government activities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sharjah Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, the Sharjah Executive Council approved the resumption of the work of exhibitions and conferences that are held under the umbrella and supervision and management of governmental institutions and sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah, starting from early September 2020.

This comes within the framework of the gradual return to the activities of the exhibitions and conferences in the emirate while continuing to work with the precautionary measures currently applied in various public and private facilities, establishments and areas in various parts of Sharjah, in accordance with the instructions issued by the relevant authorities as part of precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus, whether Federal or local entities.

The Council also issued a decision to extend the period of suspension of all social events, celebrations held in wedding halls, event halls, hotels, and government and community facilities until the end of October. The decision is in line with the constant efforts to support the preventive and precautionary measures that contain the spread of COVID-19, aiming to ensure the health and safety of all citizens and residents.

The provisions of the decision should be implemented as of 1st September, 2020, to be operational until the end of October 2020, and extendable if needed.