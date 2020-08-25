UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEC Approves Resumption Of Government Activities

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

SEC approves resumption of government activities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sharjah Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, the Sharjah Executive Council approved the resumption of the work of exhibitions and conferences that are held under the umbrella and supervision and management of governmental institutions and sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah, starting from early September 2020.

This comes within the framework of the gradual return to the activities of the exhibitions and conferences in the emirate while continuing to work with the precautionary measures currently applied in various public and private facilities, establishments and areas in various parts of Sharjah, in accordance with the instructions issued by the relevant authorities as part of precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus, whether Federal or local entities.

The Council also issued a decision to extend the period of suspension of all social events, celebrations held in wedding halls, event halls, hotels, and government and community facilities until the end of October. The decision is in line with the constant efforts to support the preventive and precautionary measures that contain the spread of COVID-19, aiming to ensure the health and safety of all citizens and residents.

The provisions of the decision should be implemented as of 1st September, 2020, to be operational until the end of October 2020, and extendable if needed.

Related Topics

Sharjah Marriage September October 2020 Event All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

15 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

30 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

30 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

31 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

32 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.