SEC Approves Second Batch Of Housing Subsidy Beneficiaries

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 04:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2023) SHARJAH, 25th July, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday, SEC’s meeting in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.
During the meeting, various topics related to government affairs were discussed, along with the monitoring of community needs and efforts to meet them, ensuring a quality life for the citizens and residents of Sharjah.

In accordance with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at supporting Emirati families with suitable housing, the Council approved the second batch of housing support beneficiaries for the year 2023, comprising 548 beneficiaries with a total of AED 414 million.

This batch covers both loans and grants across all cities and regions of Sharjah, supporting new construction, completion, expansion, maintenance, and the provision of government housing.

Furthermore, the Council approved the second batch of beneficiaries who are exempt from repaying housing loans, converting them into grant recipients, resulting in a total exemption amount of AED 34 million for this year.

Since the inception of the Sharjah Housing Programme, the total housing support provided has reached AED 10 billion and AED18 million, benefiting 11,503 individuals.

Additionally, the Council reviewed the outcomes of the “Itqan” programme, which aims to review and assess the quality and effectiveness of private schools in Sharjah, ensuring they meet the required quality standards.

The report included evaluations of all private schools in the emirate based on 6 criteria, consisting of 17 indicators and 70 elements.

It also presented performance levels, progress ratios, and significant comparisons between the schools' results from the last two evaluation cycles.

