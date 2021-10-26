SEC approves truck rest proposal on Al Dhaid Road

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the weekly meeting of SEC at the Ruler's Office.

During the meeting, a number of topics on its agenda to follow up on the most prominent developments in government work were discussed to develop services in various government departments in the emirate.

The Council approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be concluded between the Sharjah Economic Development Department in the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development in Kuwait.

The MoU aims to coordinate and cooperate between the two parties in many common areas, exchanging experiences and other areas related to supporting entrepreneurs' projects.

The council also approved the proposal for a truck rest stop located along Al Dhaid Road in Al Bataeh area, which will provide a range of services and facilities for truck drivers, such as fuel station, shops, maintenance services, a mosque and other facilities.

The council reviewed the annual report of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority for the year 2020, the report included the efforts and activities of the authority in implementing its terms of reference to revitalise the tourism product and enhance the tourism experience in Sharjah.

The report dealt with the performance of the hospitality sector in a number of key tourism indicators that showed the great resilience of the tourism sector in the Emirate of Sharjah during the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to government initiatives and incentives plans that contributed to the gradual return to normal life and the confidence of visitors in the tourism experience in Sharjah.

The report also included the role of the department in internal and external promotion through a number of programmes and activities that included conferences, forums, tours and various events, in addition to working to develop quality standards in the hospitality sector.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the second session of the third ordinary of the tenth legislative term of Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 and will include a discussion the policy of Sharjah Human Resources Department.