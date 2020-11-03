SEC discuss spending stimulus allowance for hazardous jobs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office.

The Council reviewed several issues on its agenda concerning the emirate's various affairs. It also issued several resolutions that would support the development work of the Sharjah government at all levels and sectors.

It reviewed the report submitted by the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, SDHR, regarding a proposed project of spending stimulus allowance for several jobs that include health hazards.

Based on the report, the Council directed that the proposal would include the list of the jobs detailing the levels of associated hazards as per the approved safety and protection standards in the emirate.

It also reviewed the report submitted by Sharjah Volunteering Committee for 2020, which included a comprehensive introduction of the committee’s efforts and performance during the previous months amidst the coronavirus pandemic, highlighting the detailed performance figures of the committee members.

The Council then reviewed the report submitted by the Department of Housing, regarding the project of installing early fire detection systems in governmental housing projects in Sharjah (Hassantak Project), highlighting the progress made in the project and the completion timeline.

Based on the report, the Council provided several suggestions that would lead to enhancing the programmes’ efficiency to ensure the safety and security of people of Sharjah.

It approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, FEWA, and the Municipality of Dibba Al Hisn, on providing charging stations for electric cars in some of the public areas.

The Council also reviewed several issues concerning the achievements of the emirate’s vision.