SEC discusses development of administrative work system in SP

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The council discussed several topics on its agenda in various sectors and plans to develop government services in line with the development in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council discussed a number of issues submitted by the Sharjah Police General Command related to the development of administrative work system including all points of development and progress in the mechanisms work within legislation that keeps pace with the distinguished level that the police sector has reached.

The members of the Council discussed several presented topics in order to provide the best stimulating environment for the employees of the Sharjah Police General Command and to continue to achieve accomplishments in local and international sectors.

The council also discussed a number of proposals submitted by the Districts and Villages Affairs Department (DVAD), related to providing services to the people of the suburbs to meet the regions' needs in terms of infrastructure, social, economic and recreational facilities and to enhance family stability and effective communication for residents in the regions of the emirate.