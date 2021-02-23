UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEC Discusses Development Of Administrative Work System In SP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:15 PM

SEC discusses development of administrative work system in SP

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The council discussed several topics on its agenda in various sectors and plans to develop government services in line with the development in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council discussed a number of issues submitted by the Sharjah Police General Command related to the development of administrative work system including all points of development and progress in the mechanisms work within legislation that keeps pace with the distinguished level that the police sector has reached.

The members of the Council discussed several presented topics in order to provide the best stimulating environment for the employees of the Sharjah Police General Command and to continue to achieve accomplishments in local and international sectors.

The council also discussed a number of proposals submitted by the Districts and Villages Affairs Department (DVAD), related to providing services to the people of the suburbs to meet the regions' needs in terms of infrastructure, social, economic and recreational facilities and to enhance family stability and effective communication for residents in the regions of the emirate.

Related Topics

Police Sharjah Salem Progress Family All Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Water level reduces to 1410.35 feet in Tarbaila Da ..

56 seconds ago

South Korea to begins COVID-19 vaccination on Frid ..

58 seconds ago

Daily COVID-19 cases in Russia drop to lowest sinc ..

1 minute ago

Rs1,043,000 fine imposed on profiteering

1 minute ago

China is exporting COVID-19 vaccines to 27 countri ..

7 minutes ago

Suicide bomber strikes near Somali mall, police st ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.