SEC discusses movement of goods and transportation process

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday, discussed during its weekly meeting at the Ruler’s office, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the SEC, the economic study on the movement of goods and their transportation by trucks in Sharjah.

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the SEC discussed the study regarding the movement of goods and its transportation process, by trucks, in Sharjah. The study included the legal legislation regulating the movement of goods, the procedures followed by the authorities, benchmarking comparisons with various economic practices, and the incentives and services that Sharjah provides to investors.

The council also discussed several governmental issues, took decisions, and provided pioneering government services to Sharjah citizens.

The council discussed the mechanism of modernising the organisational structures of various government departments and bodies, to enhance and develop the government's work mechanism, and keep pace with modern administrations.