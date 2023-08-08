Open Menu

SEC Discusses Restructuring Districts And Villages Affairs Department

Published August 08, 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired, on Tuesday, the SEC's meeting.
The Council discussed a draft law restructuring the Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department and reviewed the response of the Department of Statistics and Community Development to the recommendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council on discussing the department's policy.

The proposal included various items related to regulating the department's work and enhancing its community roles.

The Council directed the draft law to be submitted to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
During the meeting, the response of the Department of Statistics and Community Development to the recommendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council on discussing the department's policy was reviewed.

The response included cooperation between the department and concerned authorities in Sharjah to implement the recommendations.

