SEC establishes ‘Individuals Deprived of Social Care’ committee

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) The Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, issued Decision No. (28) of 2020 regarding the establishment of the Permanent Committee of "Individuals Deprived of Social Care".

The decision stipulates that the committee is to be chaired by Judge Salem Ali Matar Al Hosani, Chairman of Sharjah Federal Sharia Court, and with the membership of seven government officials.

The decision was issued during the council's meeting which chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sharjah Crown Prince, and ty Ruler, on Tuesday t the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would support the development work of the Sharjah government at all levels and sectors.

The Council reviewed the report presented by the Central Finance Department with regards to the general budget performance and activities outcomes for Q2 of 2020.

The Council commended the efforts of Sharjah Central Finance Department in achieving effective continuity of financial procedures during the COVID -19 in the past months.