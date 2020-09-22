SEC establishes Ports, Border Checkpoints Committee

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and SEC Deputy Chairman.

The Council issued decision No.30 of 2020 organising and establishing the Organising Committee of the Ports and Border Checkpoints to be affiliated to the Sharjah Seaports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.

The Council reviewed several issues on its agenda concerning the emirate's various affairs and issued several resolutions that would support the development work of the Sharjah government at all levels and sectors.

The Council discussed the proposals submitted by the Sharjah education Council regarding the development of the work system in the parents' councils of male and female students in the emirate, contributing to the integration between schools and families.

SEC reviewed the report submitted by the Department of Town Planning and Survey, DTPS, on the urban observatory project in Sharjah, which was established in March 2019 in cooperation with 18 government agencies, as a specialised centre that collects data on various development areas to improve the standard of living for residents in a specific area, as well as analysing data and transforming them into indicators.