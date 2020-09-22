UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEC Establishes Ports, Border Checkpoints Committee

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:45 PM

SEC establishes Ports, Border Checkpoints Committee

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and SEC Deputy Chairman.

The Council issued decision No.30 of 2020 organising and establishing the Organising Committee of the Ports and Border Checkpoints to be affiliated to the Sharjah Seaports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.

The Council reviewed several issues on its agenda concerning the emirate's various affairs and issued several resolutions that would support the development work of the Sharjah government at all levels and sectors.

The Council discussed the proposals submitted by the Sharjah education Council regarding the development of the work system in the parents' councils of male and female students in the emirate, contributing to the integration between schools and families.

SEC reviewed the report submitted by the Department of Town Planning and Survey, DTPS, on the urban observatory project in Sharjah, which was established in March 2019 in cooperation with 18 government agencies, as a specialised centre that collects data on various development areas to improve the standard of living for residents in a specific area, as well as analysing data and transforming them into indicators.

Related Topics

Education Sharjah Salem Male March Border 2019 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development launches employm ..

15 minutes ago

Developer of Russian COVID Drug Areplivir Plans to ..

16 minutes ago

COVID-19 Will Not Be Last Global Crisis, World Sho ..

16 minutes ago

Chief Secretary chairs meeting for anti-polio camp ..

16 minutes ago

Covid-19 victims, death rate in Punjab currently l ..

16 minutes ago

Conflict in Kashmir is a threat to regional peace

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.