SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, chaired the Council regular meeting held on Tuesday at the Ruler's Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During the meeting, the Council discussed various topics, including how to improve and oversee the work of government departments in Sharjah. They also discussed important laws and plans to enhance the quality of services available to the public throughout the emirate.

The Council announced the establishment of the Sharjah Cyber Security Centre, which will operate under the Digital Sharjah umbrella. The centre's main goal is to create a complete system for keeping information safe and secure.

It will focus on raising awareness about cybersecurity and training people to ensure that information is protected effectively and sustainably.

The centre is tasked with developing rules and guidelines to keep information and online activities safe. It watches over how well these rules are followed by government agencies in the emirate.

The centre also works to bring together different public and private organisations, both locally and internationally, to enhance collaboration. In addition, it offers technical help and advice on information security issues and partners with research groups to study topics related to online safety and security.

The Council also announced the appointment of Abdul Nasser Obaid Ibrahim Bu Khater as the new Director of the Sharjah Cyber Security Centre.​

The Council examined a proposed law to oversee Sharjah's judicial system. This new law is designed to ensure that the judicial authority operates independently within the emirate. It clearly outlines the roles and responsibilities of various entities involved in the judicial process, including the Judicial Council, the Judicial Department, the courts, the prosecution, judicial inspections, and the regulations concerning judges.

The Council decided to send the proposed law about the judicial authority in Sharjah to the Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss and finalise it during their legislative session.