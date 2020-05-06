SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, has issued a decision to establish and form volunteering committee for the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decision stipulates the establishment of a committee named "The Volunteering Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah" that is involved in organising the volunteering efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, will preside the committee with the membership of Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, vice president; Ali Salem Al Midfa, member; Sultan bin Butti Al Muhairi, member; Iman Rashid Saif, member and Hessa Mohammed Al Hammadi, member.

The committee shall add more members if needed, with the approval of SEC. It shall report directly to SEC.

As per the decision, the specialisations of the committee are to be setting standards and conditions related to the volunteering of Sharjah Government employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organising and launching volunteering initiatives in the emirate of Sharjah in relation to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coordinating with concerned entities to launch volunteering initiatives in the emirate of Sharjah through the Sharjah Volunteering Centre of Sharjah Social Services Department. Any other specialities as assigned by Sharjah Executive Council.

The membership of the committee shall start with the first meeting and end when the purpose of the committee ends.

The committee shall meet by invitation of its president of their representative whenever needed and shall only be held with the majority of member attending. Decisions and recommendations of the committee must be taken by the majority of voting and in case of tied votes, the voting goes to the side of the president or their representative.

All entities in Sharjah shall facilitate the duties of the committee to achieve its goals.

The Decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.