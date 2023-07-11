SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2023) The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held on Tuesday its weekly meeting under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

The meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda covering several topics, including progress of government work in the emirate, the development of various services, and follow-ups on development projects in various sectors.

SEC approved the exemption of a number of pioneering projects supported by the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (Ruwad) from 50 percent of the fees of government departments for two years.

The new batch includes 67 pioneering projects of various types of economic activities in all cities and regions of the Emirate.

SEC also approved a number of proposals submitted by Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority on developing and raising the efficiency of the road network by leveraging the latest technologies used in periodic road maintenance and reusing removed materials in a way that preserves the environment and ensures sustainability.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, was also present at the meeting.