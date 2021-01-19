SEC exempts Ruwad projects from half of government fees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, (SEC), on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

The SEC discussed several important government issues and ways to develop the work system in local authorities, institutions and departments, in line with the comprehensive development adopted by the emirate.

The Council approved the exemption of projects supported by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation (Ruwad) from half of government agency fees for an additional two years, as part of the Council's keenness to support and encourage small and medium enterprises and motivate citizens to enter the labour market.

The Executive Council congratulated H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, for receiving an honorary PhD from the University of Sharjah (UoS), in recognition of her humanitarian and social achievements locally, regionally and internationally, and her pioneering initiatives in establishing many institutions and bodies that support women, children and the family, and its efforts in the humanitarian fields through the establishment of many institutions that support humanitarian work.

The Council issued Resolution No. (2) of 2021 amending Executive Council Resolution No. (12) of 2019 regarding traffic tariffs for trucks in the Emirate of Sharjah.

It also reviewed the report submitted by the Sharjah Private Education Authority on the private education system in the emirate during the COVID-19 crisis, including the situation of schools during the pandemic, the results of the evaluation of the remote work system, and the procedures that the Authority has followed to preserve the health and safety of workers and students in private schools.

The report pointed out that the Authority has harnessed all its capabilities since the beginning of the health crisis, to preserve the safety and health of all workers and students in private schools, stressing on its keenness to continue providing educational services through an advanced educational system.

The report stated that the Authority followed up all developments and conditions to ensure the adherence of all the private educational institutions to precautionary measures by intensifying field visits to monitor violations, which had a great impact on limiting the spread of infection in educational institutions.

The Council approved the agreement to be concluded between the Sharjah Police General Command and Osool Company for smart applications - BURAQ, to ensure the document delivery services to the Sharjah Police General Command.

It reviewed the agenda of the 9th meeting of the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held on Thursday, 21st January, 2021, when it will discuss the policy of the Roads and Transport Authority in the emirate.

During the session, various issues related to the public affairs of the emirate were also discussed, and the Council took appropriate decisions.